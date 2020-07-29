Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0018.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.95.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
