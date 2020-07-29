Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0018.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.00% and a return on equity of 4,913.09%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

