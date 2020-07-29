Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) Announces $0.00 Interim Dividend

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.90. Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP has a 1 year low of A$0.94 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of A$0.92 ($0.63).

