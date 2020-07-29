Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.50, but opened at $39.02. Pfizer shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 1,010,787 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.48.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $214.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

