Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. 170,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

