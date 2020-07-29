Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 121,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.