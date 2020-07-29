Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,530 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 8,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 16,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $291.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.53. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

