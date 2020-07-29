Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 25,955 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 129,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

