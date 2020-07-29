Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 5,072 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. 99,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.