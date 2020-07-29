Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 9,238 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $35,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 56,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.33. 19,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,208. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.25 and its 200 day moving average is $186.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

