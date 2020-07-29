Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 194,237 Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 184,701 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1,098.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,468,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th.

