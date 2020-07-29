Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 383 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,460. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.