Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 61,287 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,388,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 207,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,769,879. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.