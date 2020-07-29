Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 532.4% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $10.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.96. 188,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.41. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

