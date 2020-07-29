Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,460. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.58 and a 200-day moving average of $306.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

