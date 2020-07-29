Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $13,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after buying an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after buying an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after buying an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. 123,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,356. The company has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

