Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $10.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.4% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 702.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 89,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,008. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.