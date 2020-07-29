Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

BAC stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. 2,380,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,349,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

