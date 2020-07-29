Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 260,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 82.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,662,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter.

SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 120,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

