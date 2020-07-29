Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $430,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in General Dynamics by 594.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. UBS Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.