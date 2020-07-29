Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.52. 284,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

