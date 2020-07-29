Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.87. 48,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,337. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

