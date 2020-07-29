Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.78. 36,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

