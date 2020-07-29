Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 89.8% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.6% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. 473,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,661,378. The stock has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

