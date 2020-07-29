Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 400,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 271,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,387 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 117,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 43,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,626. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73.

