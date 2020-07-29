Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,631 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.47. 225,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.