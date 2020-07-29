Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 10,690 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,639,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 763.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,296,000 after purchasing an additional 556,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.53.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $9.86 on Wednesday, hitting $357.46. 26,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $359.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

