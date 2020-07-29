Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 12,910 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $775,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.76. 97,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,790. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.95. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

