Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 13,544 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. 55,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,302. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

