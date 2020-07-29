Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 15,199 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 94,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 188,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,743. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.