Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 15,263 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.13. The stock had a trading volume of 247,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

