Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,914 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

