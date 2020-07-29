Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 3,448 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after buying an additional 1,137,369 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,081,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 895,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $16,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.33. 100,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,916. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

