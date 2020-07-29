Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 58,284 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 167.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,284 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 595,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,309,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,147,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter.

IEF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.33. 32,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,529. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.39 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

