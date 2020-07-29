Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.74. 433,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,792,414. The firm has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.