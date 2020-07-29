Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 752,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.