Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 15,341 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,341 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 431,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,771. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

