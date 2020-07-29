Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 15,496 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. 570,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,424,230. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

