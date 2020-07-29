Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 44,548 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,548 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. 13,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

