Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 5,706 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.19. 38,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,679. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

