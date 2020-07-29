Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 633 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.25. 636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,965. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $212.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

