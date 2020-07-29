Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 82,733 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,733 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,428. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.