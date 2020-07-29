Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,660,400. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

