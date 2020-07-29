Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.87% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $27,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 182,575 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,800,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,596,000 after acquiring an additional 94,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,205 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 685,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 4,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

