Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Plains GP has a payout ratio of -102.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Plains GP to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.