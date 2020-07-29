PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%.

PRGX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 8,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.