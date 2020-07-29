Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $674,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 255,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,879,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 212,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,898,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.88. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

