ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,120,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $4,980,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $1,256,000.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. 69,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.