ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $50.42

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.40, but opened at $50.42. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 76,378 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

