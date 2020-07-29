Puzo Michael J Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.1% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $371,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.12. 10,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day moving average is $192.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

