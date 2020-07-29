Puzo Michael J Cuts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Puzo Michael J decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 3.2% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 39.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,511,000 after acquiring an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,824,000 after acquiring an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,108,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,570,000 after acquiring an additional 95,699 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

